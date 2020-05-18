 ZTE and MediaTek accomplish the Voice Over NR call on 700 MHz band - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and MediaTek accomplish the Voice Over NR call on 700 MHz band

18 MAY 2020

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation, in partnership with MediaTek, has accomplished a 5G-enabled Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call on the 700 MHz band, by employing ZTE’s commercial products at the Xi’an Test Base.

In compliance with 3GPP Release 15 specifications, the call on the 700 MHz frequency band adopts ZTE’s 5G Common Core, 5G NR base stations and a 5G smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC.

The test result showcases a perfect result with excellent voice performance via end-to-end VoNR using low-band 5G NR, further demonstrating that the 700 MHz band in 5G SA networks is poised for large-scale commercial use.As long-term collaborators, ZTE and MediaTek are committed to promoting the verification and commercial use of VoNR in smartphones and similar 5G-enabled devices. Jointly accomplished by ZTE and MediaTek, this 5G VoNR call demonstrates the potential for comprehensive commercialization of the 700 MHz frequency band, greatly supporting the call to deploy it among 5G SA networks and bring service providers, enterprises and consumers more comprehensive 5G technologies.

In a bid to support the commercial construction of 700 MHz in China, ZTE, with unremitting efforts to strengthen the R&D of its low-band 5G solutions, has launched a full series of end-to-end products, and cooperated with multiple partners, including MediaTek.

ZTE and its partners have achieved a series of 700 MHz interconnections, ensuring that the commercial requirements of 700 MHz products can be satisfied in the first time. That fully facilitates the next step of 5G commercial construction on 700 MHz frequency band.

