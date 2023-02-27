 ZTE and its partners scoop "5G Energy Challenge Award" from GSMA - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE and its partners scoop “5G Energy Challenge Award” from GSMA

27 FEB 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that the company, together with its partners, specifically, the Dahaize coal of China Coal Group Shaanxi Company, China Coal Technology&Engineering Group, China Coal Information Technology (Beijing), China Mobile and China Broadnet, has been rewarded 2023 GSMA “5G Energy Challenge Award” for their joint efforts in the project of “Dual-frequency 5G Networks for Smarter Coal Mining”.

This award well verifies that the “5G+Smart Mine” jointly built by coal mine and ICT has been recognized by the industry.

Currently, although the intelligent transformation of coal mine has become the consensus of the industry, negative factors like high risk for the underground personnel, insufficient data transmission capacity in production, complex production and management systems as well as difficult business integration still pose great threat to the industry, which makes it difficult to promote the current “5G private network 1.0” construction mode.

As one of the first batch of intelligent demonstration mines in China, Dahaize Coal Mine, bolstered with 5G 700MHz and 2.6GHz integrated networking, original intrinsically safe base stations and new cloud network architecture, has greatly improved the coverage of base stations while ensuring large bandwidth. It solves the problem of coal mine underground dispatching, realizes no optical cables in the working face, effectively reduces the network construction cost and promotes the intelligent development of Dahaize Coal Mine, thereby shaking off the image of being “bitter, dirty and tired” of the coal industry.

The success of “Dual-frequency 5G Networks for Smarter Coal Mining” project marks the successful practice of the first 5G 700MHz band and 2.6GHz fusion technology in the coal field in China, and it also lays the foundation for the in-depth development of “5G+” virtual interactive applications, robot clusters, unmanned driving, intelligent wearable equipment, intelligent patrol inspection, intelligent comprehensive mining, intelligent tunneling and other applications in coal mines.

Moving forward, ZTE, in partnership with industry partners, will stay committed to promoting the integration of 5G new infrastructure and the fourth industrialization,  expecting to provide support for the digital transformation and development.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association