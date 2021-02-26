 ZTE and GlobalData Jointly Release the White Paper on Precision 5G Transport - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and GlobalData Jointly Release the White Paper on Precision 5G Transport

26 FEB 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation  together with leading industry analysis provider GlobalData has released the white paper on precision 5G transport.

The white paper sheds light on the new changes of 5G network architecture and new requirements for the transport network, describes how to use the innovative precision 5G transport network solution to address the major challenges brought about by new services. Also, it provides comprehensive technical support and recommendations for specific key technologies.

“5G network can provide high capacity and availability in general; combined with hard slicing, they can also provide superior security and traffic isolation, enabling operators to create network slices reserved for private network with precisely defined network capabilities and QoS guarantees,” said Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst of GlobalData. “5G network will thus effectively replace dedicated private network, and precision 5G transport will bring network support for operators and enterprise customers.”

The rapid development of new 5G applications in vertical industries requires the re-architecting of 5G ecology. It asks for precision slicing, precision management and control, precision diagnosis, as well as precision synchronization, so as to implement “one unified transport network for various industries”. The white paper elaborates on the four technical capabilities in details.

Precision Slicing: It supports Flex-Algo, which is completely disaggregated from the transport resources and allows flexible mapping with FlexE resources. Flex-Algo slices with different bandwidths, latency and isolation features are constructed with allocated resources with different quantities, types and granularities, to provide efficient, stable, secure and dedicated pipes for services with different QoS requirements and implement deterministic forwarding with ultra-low latency and jitter.

Precision Management and Control: It supports flexible customization and deployment of slices in multiple layers in multiple scenarios with differentiated requirements. The slice view can provide visual monitoring and efficient service OAM, enabling minute-level slice provisioning and making topology, operation and status visible.

Precision Diagnosis: The legacy diagnosis mode, based on personal experience, is upgraded to AI-based automatic intelligent diagnosis, which shortens the check period from second level to millisecond level and displays the service status more precisely.

Precision Synchronization: Ultra-high precision intelligent synchronization networking is used to implement automatic planning, deployment and OAM of the time network, effectively improving the network provisioning efficiency, shortening fault location time, and making it possible to deploy ground time network on a large scale. It can also make mutual backup with the satellite time network providing secure, reliable and ultra-high precision synchronization services.

To date, ZTE’s precision 5G transport network solution oriented to deterministic forwarding has been deployed and verified in power and cloud game industries sequentially. Moving forward, ZTE and mainstream operators will work together to build all-in-one 5G transport networks to make full preparations for the operators’ long-term evolution from To C towards To C+To B and help them achieve their competitive edge in the 5G IoT era.

Click the link to download the white paper:
https://www.zte.com.cn/global/solutions/201905201708/201905201738/GlobalData_Precision_5G_Transport

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association