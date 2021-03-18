 ZTE and China Unicom Jointly Establish a 5G Messaging Openlab - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and China Unicom Jointly Establish a 5G Messaging Openlab

18 MAR 2021

ZTE Corporation has announced that ZTE and the Jiangsu branch of China Unicom have jointly established a 5G Messaging Openlab.

The Openlab this time originates from the 5G Messaging project of the Jiangsu Branch of China Unicom, which was launched in Sept., 2020. For that project, ZTE, by virtue of its strong R&D strength and rich commercial experience, has helped the Jiangsu branch of China Unicom rapidly construct its 5G Messaging platform. ZTE has achieved the outstanding performance in 5G Messaging operation and service demonstration, showing its technical advantages and innovative capabilities in the 5G Messaging field.

ZTE and the Jiangsu branch of China Unicom, bringing their respective advantages into full play, have been working together to unify more excellent partners in the industry chain, accelerate the R&D and commercialization process of 5G Messaging applications, and jointly set an example of 5G Messaging industry applications.

The 5G Messaging Openlab will provide solution incubation and joint verification services for its partners, expecting to build customer-centric and continuous innovative industry solutions.

Currently, the OpenLab has accessed 40+ service providers and completed 120+ 5G Messaging application verification cases, greatly shortening the time for the developers to interconnect with the telcos’ networks and promoting the maturity of the 5G Messaging ecosystem.

Moving forward, ZTE and the Jiangsu branch of China Unicom will continuously deepen their cooperation, and actively research and explore industry applications based on 5G information to make greater contributions to the digital transformation of enterprises.

