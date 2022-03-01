ZTE and China Telecom release Radio Composer-based Cluster DSS at MWC 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and China Telecom have released an innovation based on ZTE’s Radio Composer, Cluster DSS, on February 28 at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. The innovation will enable dynamic spectrum sharing on base station cluster.

As 4G spectrum refarming for 5G has become a global trend, 4G network undertakes high traffic and wide coverage for 5G at the same time, which has posed a huge challenge for global operators on 4G spectrum refarming.

With the Cluster DSS, the resource scheduling and allocation within base station cluster adopts a unified strategy, and limits 4G/5G interference only to the cluster boundary, which greatly alleviates the problem of DSS that the resource scheduling between adjacent sites cannot be coordinated, resulting in the 4G/5G inter-RAT persistent interference. Cluster DSS improves 5G user experiences and spectrum utilization efficiency without impact on 4G user experiences, which is of great importance for its commercialization.

“China, with the largest 5G network in the world, has facilitated the global 5G developments,” said Zhang Xin, GM of Network Development and Sharing Department at China Telecom.

Upholding a sustainable development concept of “innovation, coordination, greenness, openness and sharing”, China Telecom leverages technological innovation and operational innovation to provide optimal user experiences in world’s largest RAN sharing network, realize flexible resource scheduling for B2B and B2C services and build a sustainable green and low-carbon network.

Besides, the operator continuously cooperates with the industry partners to innovate and cultivate new technologies and new practices, building a new generation of 5G networks and contributing to the development of the digital economy for a better life of mankind.

“It has become a global trend among global operators to re-farm 4G spectrum to realize rapid deployments of 5G. Global operators re-farming 4G spectrum for 5G account for about 50%, while in China, the ratio is well above the global average,” added Zhang Xin.

According to Zhang Xin, the evolution of DSS to Cluster DSS enables more flexible resource scheduling and intelligent interference avoidance through more active and efficient traffic prediction algorithms, improving 5G user experiences and spectrum utilization efficiency. Cluster DSS will help global operators reduce 5G deployment and operation cost, better serve the exploration and innovation of new services and new scenarios for vertical industries and consumers when making full use of 4G spectrum with wide coverage and low latency capability.

ZTE’s Radio Composer, the industry’s first intelligent orchestration of radio resources solution, changes the way user experience is delivered and enables network policy shift from “one-size-fit-all” to “context-aware”. Providing precise and on-demand user experiences for both consumers and enterprises on top of AI capability, the solution implements a perfect alignment of the supply and the demand to reach the goal of better user experience and higher spectrum efficiency.

Moving forward, ZTE and China Telecom will work further to carry out innovative practices in more fields for a new future of digital intelligence.