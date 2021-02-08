 ZTE and China Telecom Complete Industry’s First NodeEngine Pilot - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and China Telecom Complete Industry’s First NodeEngine Pilot

08 FEB 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and the Yangzhou branch of China Telecom, have completed the industry’s first NodeEngine pilot on the commercial network in Yangzhou. Based on “5G existing network & NodeEngine traffic offloading service”, ZTE has assisted China Telecom in rapidly deploying the “smart industrial park” services. 

In this project, ZTE and the Yangzhou branch of China Telecom transmit video contents over wireless network, leveraging 5G large-bandwidth and guaranteed QoS network features. It is the first time that ZTE has co-deployed the NodeEngine traffic offloading service by virtue of the existing websites.

Video streams can be forwarded to the closest monitoring platform of the park to satisfy the requirements of low-latency video backhaul in the park. Only by deploying one computing board in the existing network base station，the fulfillment of local traffic offloading service can be well realized, effectively reducing the project deployment cost and shortening the deployment period.

Besides, with the help of the local traffic offloading and eBridge service for the inter-connection of part facilities, video files can be rapidly forwarded to the industrial park center platform. Meanwhile, the platform can access the cameras and other terminals to obtain the required on-site information timely.

“For the project, ZTE stands out with its capability of commercial delivery of NodeEngine solution,” said Tang Xue, Vice General Manager of RAN Product Line at ZTE. “ZTE NodeEngine solution, featuring zero engineering delay, board-level deployment cost, plug-and-play support-ability and quick service commissioning, saves the deployment cost of vertical industry applications, facilitates the development of vertical services and accelerates the digital transformation in the park.”

