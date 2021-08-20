 ZTE and China Telecom complete 300MHz 5G QCell verification - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and China Telecom complete 300MHz 5G QCell verification

20 AUG 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with the Hangzhou Branch of China Telecom, has  conducted 300MHz 5G QCell verification in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, to prepare for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 from 10 to 25 September 2022.

During the 19th Asian Games, China Telecom, as the official sponsor of the event, is expected to guarantee high-quality telecommunications networks in the Olympic Sports Center and provide smart 5G services for  80,000 spectators. Therefore, China Telecom and ZTE have set up a dedicated Asian Games team, in charge of completing network planning and verification on site.

Currently, the team has completed the first field test of 300MHz QCell in the sports center. In the 3*100MHz three-user parallel uplink/downlink peak rate verification, the FTP download rate reaches 1.2Gbps, and the uplink rate remains at 331Mbps, which fully achieves the huge improvement brought by the 300MHz bandwidth.

In addition, the team has efficiently completed the 1D3U(DSUUU) uplink verification of 300MHz QCell, with the peak uplink rate of the 1D3U frame structure (DSUUU)  exceeding 730Mbps. That will well address the uplink traffic requirements in the large video scenario.

By virtue of the 300 MHz ultra-large traffic together with the 1D3U uplink, China Telecom and ZTE can guarantee sufficient high-quality networks for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

Moving forward, the Hangzhou Branch of China Telecom and ZTE will cooperate further to actively explore new high-quality solutions for a smart 5G city.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association