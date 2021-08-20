ZTE and China Telecom complete 300MHz 5G QCell verification

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with the Hangzhou Branch of China Telecom, has conducted 300MHz 5G QCell verification in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, to prepare for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 from 10 to 25 September 2022.

During the 19th Asian Games, China Telecom, as the official sponsor of the event, is expected to guarantee high-quality telecommunications networks in the Olympic Sports Center and provide smart 5G services for 80,000 spectators. Therefore, China Telecom and ZTE have set up a dedicated Asian Games team, in charge of completing network planning and verification on site.

Currently, the team has completed the first field test of 300MHz QCell in the sports center. In the 3*100MHz three-user parallel uplink/downlink peak rate verification, the FTP download rate reaches 1.2Gbps, and the uplink rate remains at 331Mbps, which fully achieves the huge improvement brought by the 300MHz bandwidth.

In addition, the team has efficiently completed the 1D3U(DSUUU) uplink verification of 300MHz QCell, with the peak uplink rate of the 1D3U frame structure (DSUUU) exceeding 730Mbps. That will well address the uplink traffic requirements in the large video scenario.

By virtue of the 300 MHz ultra-large traffic together with the 1D3U uplink, China Telecom and ZTE can guarantee sufficient high-quality networks for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

Moving forward, the Hangzhou Branch of China Telecom and ZTE will cooperate further to actively explore new high-quality solutions for a smart 5G city.