 ZTE and China Mobile verify Inband OAM-based intelligent multi-fault analysis - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and China Mobile verify Inband OAM-based intelligent multi-fault analysis

01 APR 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and the Zhejiang branch of China Mobile have completed the verification of the intelligent multi-fault analysis, based on ZTE’s IOAM (Inband OAM).

The IOAM-based multi-fault analysis, in case of multi-point faults in the network, can implement precise fault positioning automatically, and provide an effective solution through intelligent analysis. As a result, it’s able to substantially simplify the fault diagnosis, shorten the fault recovery time and prevent the occurrence of major faults.

Overcoming such difficulties as high requirements for O&M personnel, low positioning efficiency, slow service recovery, and low customer satisfaction with traditional fault analysis modes, this new function employs ZTE’s new-generation intelligent management and control system ZENIC ONE (UME), together with the ZXCTN 6700 series and ZXCTN 6000 series products in the SPN network, and exploits IOAM to monitor data streams and enables the self-learning. Therefore, it can report the monitored service changes in real time and display the actual paths of multiple services on a graphical interface.

When co-path traffic congestion occurs at multiple base stations in the existing network, the fault analysis and diagnosis can be performed automatically by one touch, with service quality being analyzed in batch and the IP streams, packet loss rate and fault location being fully displayed.

ZTE’s IOAM-based intelligent multi-fault analysis enables the SPN network to actively monitor the service data streams, perceive the service status and faults in real time, analyze fault causes automatically, and display the results graphically. In the future, ZTE will continue helping China Mobile build superior 5G networks for high-quality 5G services.

 

