ZTE and China Mobile Research Institute jointly release NodeEngine White Paper - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that ZTE and China Mobile Research Institute have jointly released the NodeEngine White Paper, which enables 5G digital transformation of industrial parks.

With the booming of digital economy, digital transformation turns to be the key for enterprises to improve their competitiveness, while 5G has become the driving force for digital transformation due to its inherent nature of Internet of Everything (IoE).

This NodeEngine White Paper analyzes five key requirements of enterprise digital transformation for 5G network: data transmission in the park, multi-type terminal access, high-precision network, self-service portal, and low-cost private network. Based on these requirements, the White Paper introduces various existing 5G private network solutions, such as 5G network slicing, mini 5GC, edge User Plane Function (UPF) and NodeEngine. Among them, NodeEngine stands out with the capability of deploying a private network for industrial parks.

NodeEngine, derived from China Mobile’s “Smart and Simplified 5G” concept, is the first enterprise-oriented site-level park solution in the industry. It features low cost, simple deployment and quick commissioning.

The hardware structure of NodeEngine is based on ZTE’s new generation IT BBU – ZXRAN V9200, and the hardware deployment can be completed by merely inserting one general processing board. With the relative software deployed, it can provide industrial parks 5G private network services, including service isolation, QoS guarantee for fine services, terminal interworking in the parks, high-precision positioning and enterprise self-service management, etc.

To date, ZTE and China Mobile, leveraging the NodeEngine solution, have been committed to building a local intelligent ToB node, towards vertical applications and deployment on demand for the operators and enterprise customers. This solution will accelerate the incubation of 5G local applications and promote the digital transformation for the industrial parks.