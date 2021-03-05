 ZTE and China Mobile Research Institute jointly release NodeEngine White Paper - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and China Mobile Research Institute jointly release NodeEngine White Paper

05 MAR 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that ZTE and China Mobile Research Institute have jointly released the NodeEngine White Paper, which enables 5G digital transformation of industrial parks.

With the booming of digital economy, digital transformation turns to be the key for enterprises to improve their competitiveness, while 5G has become the driving force for digital transformation due to its inherent nature of Internet of Everything (IoE).

This NodeEngine White Paper analyzes five key requirements of enterprise digital transformation for 5G network: data transmission in the park, multi-type terminal access, high-precision network, self-service portal, and low-cost private network. Based on these requirements, the White Paper introduces various existing 5G private network solutions, such as 5G network slicing, mini 5GC, edge User Plane Function (UPF) and NodeEngine. Among them, NodeEngine stands out with the capability of deploying a private network for industrial parks.

NodeEngine, derived from China Mobile’s “Smart and Simplified 5G” concept, is the first enterprise-oriented site-level park solution in the industry. It features low cost, simple deployment and quick commissioning.

The hardware structure of NodeEngine is based on ZTE’s new generation IT BBU – ZXRAN V9200, and the hardware deployment can be completed by merely inserting one general processing board. With the relative software deployed, it can provide industrial parks 5G private network services, including service isolation, QoS guarantee for fine services, terminal interworking in the parks, high-precision positioning and enterprise self-service management, etc.

To date, ZTE and China Mobile, leveraging the NodeEngine solution, have been committed to building a local intelligent ToB node, towards vertical applications and deployment on demand for the operators and enterprise customers. This solution will accelerate the incubation of 5G local applications and promote the digital transformation for the industrial parks.

Click the link to download the white paper:

Click to access 202102251538.pdf

 

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association