ZTE and China Mobile Partner to Deliver a Superior User Experience in Wuzhen

PARTNER FEATURE: With the coming of the 5G era, 5G has become the most popular keyword this year. ZTE Corporation works with China Mobile Zhejiang Branch to provide 2G/4G/5G full-coverage superb network for the 6th World Internet Conference to ensure the excellent network experience during the summit.

To meet the requirements of special coverage scenarios in Wuzhen, ZTE provides series 5G products. In the new and old clubhouses, sub-venues, important hotels, and key roads in the town, and different areas leading to Wuzhen such as main traffic lines, ZTE uses the combination guarantee policy of region-based grading and multi-network collaboration. ZTE uses indoor and outdoor macro-micro networking, and combining point-to-line sides. The full coverage of the 100MHz bandwidth 5G network in Wuzhen has greatly improved network perception, providing good 5G network experience for the summit.

For the permanent conference hall and new “Light of the Internet” conference hall, 4TR QCell is used together with the dual-pool four-stream RRU solution to ensure indoor 5G perception. For the coverage in Wuzhen scenic spot, 4TR micro station is used, and 2TR RRU is added to meet the requirement for integrated coverage concealment. For Wuzhen Boulevard, Yao Tai Line, Tongxiang Er Huan, Tongxiang High-Speed Rail Road and Tongxiang Boulevard around Wuzhen, including VIP routes from high-speed exit to MICE Center, 64TR macro station and 4TR micro station are used together to ensure the best road coverage performance. Before the conference, the overall Summit guarantee project passed the high-density and multi-frequency performance optimization verification, and the network perception was excellent. In addition, the multi-user stress test was carried out for the new exhibition hall in Wuzhen. The voice wobble, portal video, WeChat, Weibo, and webpage browsing services were provided, and the experience was good. The expected result of the stress test was achieved, which finally ensured the successful completion of the overall project.

