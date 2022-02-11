 ZTE and China Mobile launch SPN intelligent fault diagnosis system - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and China Mobile launch SPN intelligent fault diagnosis system

11 FEB 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and the Liaoning branch of China Mobile have verified the rule/policy-based SPN intelligent fault diagnosis system on the intelligent management, control and analysis platform ZENIC ONE (UME) and deployed it across Liaoning province in China.

The system, jointly developed by ZTE and China Mobile, orchestrates the policies for the diagnosis flow through innovative flexible programming of fault diagnosis rules. Thereby, the intelligent management and control system can quickly respond to and meet the requirements of O&M staff to implement minute-level fault location.

In traditional PTN/SPN network operation, it is difficult to develop alarm-relativeness rules, so the location of substantial faults depends on the experience of senior O&M engineers. The diagnosis usually takes several hours with low efficiency. ZTE has found a new way of fault diagnosis to flexibly orchestrate diagnosis rules and policies in accordance with service scenarios to improve the efficiency of fault diagnosis and location.

Based on the cloud native and microservice architecture of the ZENIC ONE (UME), ZTE integrates the SPN intelligent fault diagnosis system onto the ZENIC ONE (UME) as an independent tool. This system uses the knowledge graph to build the diagnosis rules and develop the diagnosis process through a series of atomized diagnosis rules, which can be independently programmed by Drools. At the same time, the system adopts the  jBPM workflow graphs and flexibly orchestrate rules and policies for different service scenarios, thereby enabling one-touch fast fault diagnosis and location of 4G and 5G base stations backhaul services.

ZTE and China Mobile have verified the fault diagnosis function of the system in 4G and 5G base station backhaul service interruption and packet loss scenarios on the existing network in Liaoning province. The faults are successfully located through backtracking and review of faults history. The fault location time is shortened from hours to minutes, and the graphical diagnosis policies and flows are completed by one touch. The system significantly reduces the O&M difficulty in existing network and highly improves the O&M efficiency.

Moving forward, ZTE and China Mobile will continue using AI technologies to promote system self-learning and enrich application scenarios such as mobile APP. On this basis, both parties will further implement closed-loop management from fault diagnosis to automatic service recovery, and push the Autonomous Networks to evolve its service guarantee capability from L2 to L3.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association