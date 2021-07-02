ZTE and China Mobile jointly win “Future Network Leading Innovative Scientific and Technological Achievement” award

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and China Mobile have been awarded the “Future Network Leading Innovative Scientific and Technological Achievement” award for their “ITU-T MTN Based Deterministic Slicing Network” at the fifth Future Network Development Conference held in Nanjing, China.

SPN(Slicing Packet Network)/MTN(Metro Transport Network) is originally proposed by China Moible, who has had seven series of MTN standards approved by ITU-T. MTN solution innovatively proposes the layer network technology of Ethernet slicing channel to provide ultra-low latency, about 90% lower than traditional packet forwarding, and carrier-grade flexible management and control capability. Also, it can provide deterministic connections for diversified vertical industry applications and personalized high-value private line services.

As a new-generation integrated transport network architecture, MTN determinstic slicing solution takes Slicing Ethernet as the kernel. It closely integrates Ethernet architecture packet multiplexing with Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) to build end-to-end hard separation slicing channel, which can provide ultra-low-latency forwarding. Tests have verified that the single-node forwarding latency is less than 10 microseconds, 90% lower than the traditional packet forwarding. At the same time, by defining the SR(Segment Routing)-TP(Transport Profile) tunnel, this solution greatly enhances the OAM and protection switching capabilities of the SR tunnel, and meets the carrier-grade manageable and controllable requirements.

By March 2021, China Mobile had deployed over 200,000 SPN devices for MTN based deterministic slicing, basically covering all prefecture-level cities across China and serving 189 million 5G subscribers. Based on large-scale commercial use of integrated 5G service transport, China Mobile and ZTE have jointly carried out application pilots in multiple industries. For example, in the electric power industry, the hard separation slicing can meet not only the requirements of power differential protection services for high reliability and deterministic latency but also the requirements of non-production services for large bandwidth and massive connections.

Moving forward, ZTE’s future network technology research team will continue conducting in-depth research on deterministic slicing network and work with China Mobile to build high-quality transport networks with core competitiveness.