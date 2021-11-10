ZTE and China Mobile jointly win “Best Technology Innovation Application” award

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and China Mobile have jointly won the “Best Technology Innovation Application” award at PT EXPO China 2021 for the Intelligent SPN Deployment Solution cooperatively accomplished by the two companies.

Featuring ZTE’s intelligent management & control system ZENIC ONE (UME), the Intelligent SPN Deployment Solution offers a full-process intelligent network deployment solution for fast network building and service configuration activation in the existing networks. While improving the deployment efficiency by 70% for the 5G transport SPN of China Mobile in Huzhou city of China’s Zhejiang province, the solution reduces the service provisioning time by 80%.

As the expansion of 5G networks and the introduction of new network technologies such as FlexE, IGP, SR, BGP-LS and PCEP rapidly increase the configuration workload, the traditional manual network deployment and service provisioning cannot meet the demands of 5G transport network construction.

The Zhejiang Branch of China Mobile has worked with ZTE to implement an innovative intelligent network deployment solution. Based on the GUI of the intelligent management and control system, the solution achieves visualization of global network resources. While changing the traditional manual configuration into the automatic deployment mode, the solution selects data templates according to scenarios to operate NE in batch. Besides, with the DCN NE automatic provisioning, the engineers don’t need to get to the scene, thereby reducing the deployment and provisioning time of a single NE from seven to two minutes and increasing deployment efficiency by 70%.

Furthermore, the solution is interconnected with the upper-level SC (Super Controller) through the intelligent management and control system. The electronic work order can be automatically sent from the integrated resource management system to the management and control system, transforming the manual service configuration into intelligent configuration mode. In addition, with centralized and automatic path calculation and automated service configuration, ZTE’s intelligent management & control system delivers service configuration data quickly and accurately, which reduces the 5G transport service provisioning time by over 80% and prevents potential human errors while increasing the security and reliability of service flow as well as the quality and efficiency of service provisioning.

As a practitioner of the intelligent 5G network, ZTE will continue to work tirelessly with its partners to provide global customers with efficient, reliable, and intelligent 5G network construction and service solutions for a win-win digital era.