 ZTE and China Mobile deploy China’s first SPN&PTN Integration demo project - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and China Mobile deploy China’s first SPN&PTN Integration demo project

17 JUN 2021

ZTE Corporation together with the Hunan branch of China Mobile, has deployed China’s first “SPN&PTN Integration” demonstration project in Changde, Hunan province. This project enables integrated multi-service transport and  improves network transport efficiency.

China Mobile launched multi-network integration projects at the beginning of 2021, aiming to guarantee new service transport while protecting its prior investment.  Its Hunan branch has been proactively exploring the simplified network construction and network evolution strategy, and has completed the deployment of China’s first SPN&PTN integration demo project in Changde.

In the project, with the network simplification and the deployment of intelligent power supply and variable speed fan, the single-site power supply load was reduced by nearly one kW. After the SPN&PTN integration, about 3 million yuan can be saved per year on its electricity bill, while valuable cabinet space and optical fiber resources are saved for future network evolution.

Additionally, this project verifies the integration, interconnection and coordinated development of SPN&PTN networks. Considering such difficulties as large quantity of existing devices and complex service cutover, the project employs the batch processing tool to simplify the operations of the SPN/PTN services. The efficiency increases by about 80% compared with the traditional way, effectively reducing the O&M human labor cost.

Moving forward,  the Hunan branch of China Mobile, with great commitment to empowering the new 5G infrastructure with network integration, will work with ZTE to explore integrated service transport of vertical industries, and enhance transport efficiency through simplifying networks.

Driven by  mobile market, home market, government & enterprise market and emerging market, both parties will speed up integration and innovation of 5G+A (AI), IoT, cloud computing, big data and edge computing to co-build competitive transport networks in the industry.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

