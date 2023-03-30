 ZTE and BCX sign a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly promote the deployment of digital solutions in South Africa - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE and BCX sign a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly promote the deployment of digital solutions in South Africa

30 MAR 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and BCX, a trusted ICT partner to a full-service digital transformation enabler have signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona. The agreement aims to promote the deployment of digital solutions for various industries in South Africa.

Under this agreement, BCX and ZTE will deepen their cooperation in digital infrastructure, including servers, storage, Private 5G, data center infrastructure, and private clouds. With the signing of this agreement, BCX has become an official channel partner of ZTE in South Africa’s enterprise network market. BCX will distribute and resell ZTE products and services.

Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX, said, “BCX is excited to collaborate with ZTE to expand the ICT market in South Africa and drive digital transformation forward. ZTE’s expertise in digital infrastructure, including cloud infrastructure, is particularly applicable to our hyperscale strategy. This will complement BCX’s cloud dominance plan, enabling us to provide our clients with even more efficient and intelligent solutions for their digital transformation journeys.”

Zhang Wanchun, SVP and General Manager of the Wireless Product Operation Division at ZTE, said, “BCX takes a deep dive into Africa and the Middle East, and has made great achievements in regional digitalization. The strategic cooperation between ZTE and BCX can achieve complementary advantages. ZTE and BCX will bring about more changes and market opportunities in the industry’s expansion and help accelerate the regional digitalization process.”

