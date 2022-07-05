 ZTE and Banglalink sign cooperation agreement on 2.3 GHz spectrum - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and Banglalink sign cooperation agreement on 2.3 GHz spectrum

05 JUL 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has signed a cooperation agreement on 2.3 GHz spectrum with Banglalink, a leading private operator in Bangladesh.

Under the agreement, Banglalink will adopt ZTE’s advanced products and technological solutions to further enrich its customer experiences. With the 2.3 GHz spectrum, Banglalink will achieve continuous improvements in network speed and coverage across the country.

Cem Velipasaoglu, Chief Financial Officer of Banglalink, said, “We are consistently trying to scale up our network capacity to become a future-ready digital service provider. As part of this ongoing endeavor, we are partnering with ZTE through this agreement. I am hopeful that their world-class technology solutions will be instrumental in fortifying our technological advancement further.”

“We are delighted to further strengthen partnership with Banglalink and it is a great opportunity for us to take our efforts to provide network connectivity and excellent digital services for Banglalink,” said Liao Hui, Managing Director of ZTE Corporation for VEON Global “We firmly believe that our innovative technologies and integrated solutions will enhance Banglalink’s network competitive advantages.”

Liu Wencheng, Chief Executive Officer of ZTE Bangladesh, emphasized, “We are fully committed to assisting Banglalink in continuously improving its network speed, network coverage and customer experiences, to achieve a win-win.”

Moving forward, Banglalink and ZTE will deepen their cooperation to boost the digital transformation in Bangladesh.

