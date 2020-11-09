 ZTE and Analysys Mason release a SuperDSS white paper - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and Analysys Mason release a SuperDSS white paper

09 NOV 2020

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation today has released a white paper “Operators can use SuperDSS to fast track their 5G network deployments”. ZTE commissioned Analysys Mason, a global leader in TMT management consulting, to provide expert independent advice.

The white paper addresses the challenges that operators are confronted with during 5G rollouts and illustrates SuperDSS application scenarios. Moreover, it also offers deployment recommendations from the perspectives of fast 5G deployment, legacy voice service experience guarantee, simplified network O&M and TCO reduction, in a bid to promote operators’ 5G rollouts and explore more market opportunities.

In February 2020, ZTE has launched SuperDSS, the industry’s first Tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution covering 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G dynamic sharing. This solution not only provides 4G/5G dynamic sharing, but also covers legacy 2G and 3G, thereby helping mobile network operators facilitate 5G deployments using existing spectrum while maintaining legacy services.

“With great commitment to spectrum sharing innovation, ZTE has accumulated abundant experience in dynamic spectrum sharing among multiple RATs(Radio Access Technology), including GSM/UMTS/LTE/NB-IoT and NR,” said Bai Yanmin, vice president at ZTE. “SuperDSS provides operators with more flexibility in fast and efficient 5G deployment. By virtue of AI and big data, SuperDSS will empower operators to build a more intelligent and efficient network.”

Here is the link to access the White Paper “Operators can use SuperDSS to fast track their 5G network deployments”

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association