 ZTE and Amlogic launch smart 8K STB at IBC 2022 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesKey Technology

ZTE and Amlogic launch smart 8K STB at IBC 2022

09 SEP 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with Amlogic, has launched ZTE 8K STB (set-top box) at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC 2022) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The 8K STB, connected to a big screen, can present immersive 4K UI and enhance ultra HD video quality, thereby providing audience with an ultimate audiovisual experience. Moreover, with the AI/XR technology, it can showcase an immersive online tour.

The 8K STB, by virtue of a 12nm chipset and a powerful quad-core 64-bit processor with up to 36K+ DMIPS, can support 8K video decoding and output, with resolution being four times of that of 4K. Also, it supports innovative video services such as multi-channel video decoding, naked-eye VR, and free-viewpoint video, meeting indoor and outdoor ultra HD video service needs on big screens.

In addition, this STB has powerful terminal rendering and AI computing capabilities, enabling 3D digital AI/XR space services like digital theatre, digital museum, and digital tours on the TV.

 

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association