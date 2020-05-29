 ZTE and A1 launch the first 5G SA test network in Belarus - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE and A1 launch the first 5G SA test network in Belarus

29 MAY 2020

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and A1, a Belarusian telecommunications operator have launched a 5G SA (Stand Alone) network in test mode in Belarus. It signifies the first full-fledged 5G network in Belarus constructed in standalone architecture.

The high-speed 5G SA network, under the 3.5 GHz spectrum bandwidth, features a great support of a variety of applications, such as Gigabit without Fiber Connectivity, Cloud XR, ultra-HD live broadcast, automatic driving and remote surgery.

On its first 5G SA test network, A1 has also completed Belarus’s first call in a new standard format, by virtue of VoNR (Voice over New Radio) technology for 5G packet voice transmission.

“The path of A1 to the deployment of fifth-generation communications began in 2016 with the launch of the world’s first fully virtual mobile core network together with ZTE,” said Christian Laqué, A1 Deputy General Director for Technical Issues. “Then, we were the first in Belarus to implement such innovative solutions as NB-IoT, eSIM, VoLTE, VoWiFi, thereby laying a solid foundation for the future development of 5G.”

“We are pleased that A1, one of our long-term partners, has become the first operator in Belarus to launch 5G SA network. 5G Stand-alone architecture allows improving network bandwidth while adapting to various innovative services,” said Wei Wei, General Manager of ZTE LLC (Belarus). “Moreover, ZTE and A1 will soon launch a joint 5G laboratory in the industrial park Great Stone, where we plan to test network equipment and applications for vertical industries.”

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard development organizations.

