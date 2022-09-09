 ZTE accomplishes industry's first trial of integrated sensing, computation, control and communication on single AAU - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE accomplishes industry’s first trial of integrated sensing, computation, control and communication on single AAU

09 SEP 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has accomplished the industry’s first trial of integrated sensing, computation, control and communication with a single AAU in Shanghai.

This trial witnessed ZTE’s successful application of the integrated sensing, computation, control, and communication system in the low-altitude security of parks. Using a single AAU to send and receive communication and sensing signals, the test result showed that the sensing precision reached the sub-meter level and the detection distance exceeded 1 km.

The integrated sensing, computation, control, and communication is an important direction of 5G-Advanced innovations. This system uses wireless signals to provide real-time environment sensing, so that traditional base stations are equipped with extra sensing capability besides the basic communication functions. It is definite that this technology will have great potential in the fields of park security and vehicle-road collaboration.

This system, integrating the communication and sensing capabilities of a single AAU and the powerful and real-time computing capability of the NodeEngine  (the industry’s only base station with a built-in computing engine), works with the security facilities of the park to provide a low-altitude security solution that covers detection, location, identification, tracking, and countermeasures.

In this test, when an unidentified drone was approaching the park as close as one kilometer, the integrated system was capable of sensing the intrusion in real time, and then output the flight data such as distance, speed, longitude, and latitude. Based on the powerful and real-time computing power, the system can accurately predict the trajectory of a moving object, and enable a scout to further detect the object. Through the video captured by the scout camera, security personnel can further observe the intrusions to determine whether necessary countermeasures should be taken, such as expelling from the park.

The flight data showed that the ZTE’s system was capable of the sub-meter precision and the detection distance of more than 1 km, using a single AAU. In the future, with massive and ubiquitous deployment of 5G base stations, this system will have many advantages, such as large-scale continuous coverage, low costs, and easy deployment.

In addition, based on the successful sensing of base stations, the closed-loop application can be implemented through computing power base stations or third-party platforms, providing more efficient solutions for security protection in parks, vehicle-road collaboration, and natural disaster monitoring & early warning.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to boost the development of 5G-Advanced technologies such as the integrated sensing, computation, control and communication system, and actively explore the applications in more fields.

