ZTE 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Helps Operators Build High-Quality Networks

Wireless spectrum is an important carrier of information technology. With the continuous development of technology, wireless equipment increase dramatically, and the demand for spectrum resources also increases rapidly. In addition, the spectrum itself is a non-renewable resource, and the bands that can be used for mobile communication are more limited, so its scarcity is more obvious. Useful and scarce items require maximum efforts to improve their efficiency. Increasingly, contradictions between spectrum supply and demand are prominent, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) becomes an important solution to solve this contradiction. The DSS supports spectrum sharing based on traffic requirements between 4G and 5G resources, so that spectrum allocation can be completed instantaneously and the best performance can be provided for 4G and 5G equipment with available capacity.

Based on years of experience in spectrum sharing of multiple systems such as GL/GU/UL/GN/LN, ZTE was the first to launch the DSS solution of LTE and 5G NR. This solution supports semi-static and PRB/TTI level dynamic spectrum scheduling and sharing, maximizing the spectrum utilization, facilitating the smooth evolution from 4G to 5G, and implementing the fast first-start coverage of Sub6GHz.

The dynamic spectrum sharing solution implements co-frequency sharing between 4G and 5G:

Allows users to enjoy both 4G and 5G services.

Can effectively reduce the carrier’s investment in spectrum resources.

Implements overbooking of the spectrum and improves the spectrum utilization.

Ensures that the LTE network can evolve smoothly to 5G.

Based on the huge resource advantage of spectrum sharing, ZTE and China Mobile launched the commercial use of the world’s first dynamic spectrum sharing base station in Jiangsu province, China，helping China Mobile build a high-quality wireless network.

ZTE innovatively adopts the 4/5G spectrum sharing solution, that is, NR and LTE TDD share the 2.6G spectrum. It implements the 4/5G dual-mode network on the same 5G base station hardware and dynamically adjusts the actual working bandwidth of the 4/5G according to the load condition. After the adjustment, the terminal will be used immediately. The field test shows that the success rate of TDD subscriber migration between exclusive and shared cells is 100%. During the migration process, the service is continuous and the user perception is not affected. Single-site 4G/5G is constructed separately by hardware, which greatly saves the investment. The commissioning of the 4/5G spectrum sharing site accelerates the pace of 5G network construction and guarantees user experience.

ZTE with China Mobile to continuously explore the application of new 5G technologies and new functions in commercial networks, improve network quality, build quality 4/5G networks and provide better network services for users.

ZTE is a world-leading provider of integrated communications solutions. By providing innovative technologies and product solutions for telecom operators and enterprise network customers in over 160 countries and regions, ZTE provides worldwide users with voice, data, multimedia, and wireless broadband communications. At present, ZTE has fully served mainstream global operators and enterprise network customers. With the world’s first large-scale 5G commercial deployment, ZTE has signed 35 5G commercial contracts worldwide, covering China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and other major 5G markets, and has cooperated with more than 60 operators worldwide.