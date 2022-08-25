ZTE 5G customized private network security solution strengthens network security capabilities for industry verticals

PRESS RELEASE: 5G features large bandwidth, wide connections and low latency, and has flexible customization capabilities. Nowadays, the construction of 5G private networks is developing rapidly across the globe. ZTE, as one of the major global 5G equipment providers, is committed to building a secure 5G private network for operators. Under its concept of “secure 5G private network”, ZTE strengthens the security capabilities of 5G private networks from five dimensions to meet the diversified security requirements of different scenarios from industry verticals.

In terms of terminal security, ZTE enhances terminal security through terminal security software and service terminal MAC/IP address binding; and it promotes terminal access security through terminal card binding, terminal physical cell binding and secondary authentication. Also, ZTE steps up terminal management security, through the security management and abnormal behavior detection of terminal assets as well as the correlation analysis of security events and assets.

In terms of MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing) security, ZTE guarantees MEC cloud native security through software customization. ZTE, by virtue of customizing such security components as vFW, vVPN and vWAF can realize security isolation between MEC and external networks, and among applications within MEC, so as to protect MEC networks, applications and data.

In terms of differentiated network isolation, ZTE provides the isolation technologies of the corresponding software and hardware in wireless, transport, MEC and 5GC networks, and orchestrates resources on demand to achieve differentiated 5G slice isolation. Network isolation among subnets can be achieved through VLAN/VxLAN, firewall and IPSEC encryption tunnels.

In terms of data security, ZTE provides multiple protection measures such as security zone division/isolation, in-depth defense, fine-grained access control rules, encrypted storage and transmission of sensitive data, and session-based encryption mechanism. These measures ensure that 5G private network data is kept within the campus, guarantee enterprise data security and protect enterprises’ commercial and technical secrets.

In terms of real-time service guarantee, ZTE provides the UPF sinking +FlexE technology to guarantee the low latency and reliability of 5G network, and the technology meets the network security requirements of real-time services such as power differential protection.

ZTE has worked with China Telecom to help build the 5G virtual private network for ZTE’s Nanjing Binjiang intelligent manufacturing base through its integrated 5G private network security solution. The solution provides all-round security cloud network guarantee for more than 70 innovative 5G+ industrial internet applications of the base in 24 categories, and innovates the benchmark of the “5G Intelligent Manufacturing Powered by 5G” in the industry.