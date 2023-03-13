 TM and ZTE Malaysia enter into a strategic partnership to develop next-generation tech through hybrid cloud 5G core network - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

TM and ZTE Malaysia enter into a strategic partnership to develop next-generation tech through hybrid cloud 5G core network

13 MAR 2023

PRESS RELEASE: Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) and ZTE (Malaysia) Corporation Sdn Bhd have entered into a new partnership to build a hybrid cloud 5G core network that is designed for future technologies and applications.

Over the next three years, this strategic partnership will foster innovation and advancement of state-of-the-art technologies for TM’s 5G Core project, which includes bare metal containers, SDN-based architecture, hardware acceleration, CUPS, and 3-layer decoupling. Advancements in these technologies will propel the development of a converged, open, reliable, trusted and efficient 5G core network.

This rollout is anticipated to transform and revolutionize the way that data will be processed and transmitted, which could significantly impact the development of future technologies and applications. Developing a high-capacity network will also address the rising need for network bandwidth and speed as Malaysia’s 5G adoption and ecosystem accelerates.

The integration of this converged network will strengthen TM’s capabilities to provide seamless connectivity and exceptional network performance, serving a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, finance, transportation, and education. Additionally, the hybrid cloud 5G core network will aid in the growth of smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT), and other next-generation technologies that necessitate rapid, low-latency connectivity.

This collaboration marks a significant achievement in the advancement of 5G technology in Malaysia, with the novel hybrid cloud 5G core network anticipated to revolutionize Malaysia’s telecommunications industry. With the deployment of these sophisticated technologies, customers will gain unparalleled user experience, while also improving the network’s dependability, safety, and efficiency.

Jasmine Lee Sze Inn, TM’s Executive Vice President for Mobile, said: “TM is pleased to partner ZTE in building a hybrid cloud 5G core network that is designed to meet the rising needs for future technologies. This strategic partnership will transform 5G-enabled networks to deliver innovative solutions and services through our state-of-the-art network and infrastructure, and enable seamless connectivity and exceptional network performance.”

“We believe that this collaboration will further accelerate the adoption of 5G networks across Malaysia, and enable next-generation technology such as smart cities, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, automation and other future technologies to drive both industry and the nation’s digital agenda forward.”

Steven Ge, ZTE Malaysia’s Chief Executive Officer, is also excited on the prospect of this collaboration and how it will advance the development of a converged, open, reliable, trusted and efficient 5G core network.

Steven Ge said: “We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with TM through the development of a hybrid cloud 5G core network. This will accelerate the launch of 5G network across Malaysia, which will bring forth new innovation into the market. As a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, we are confident that the advancement of our hybrid cloud 5G core network will be the model for future networks. ZTE is committed in this collaboration that will put Malaysia as one of the leading countries in the region to roll-out its 5G network.”

