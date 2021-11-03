 Tao Wenqiang from ZTE: Simplified transport network slicing solution enables intelligent network O&M - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

Tao Wenqiang from ZTE: Simplified transport network slicing solution enables intelligent network O&M

03 NOV 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation participated in MPLS, SD & AI Net World Congress 2021, on which Tao Wenqiang, Chief Planning Engineer of IP Product delivered a speech entitled “Unified Network Slicing Solution – USLICE“.

“In order to address the problems of low-level automation and complicated deployments of network slicing solutions, ZTE proposed the simplified transport network slicing solution USLICE to flexibly support hard and soft slicing, and automatically select different solutions according to service requirements,” said Mr. Tao. “On the basis of bottom-layer physical topology, IGP multi-topology and IGP Flex-Algo, the solution can create end-to-end slicing, reserve and isolate slicing resources to make slicing O&M management simpler and more intelligent.”

The year of 2021 witnesses large-scale deployments of 5G networks. Operators have been focusing on building high-value network infrastructure. Meanwhile, industry verticals such as autonomous driving, manufacturing and energy have been closely integrated with 5G technologies to drive the digital transformation.

Currently, the network slicing solutions, divided into hard and soft slicing, have been applied into the diversified services of industry verticals. Hard slicing solutions shows their weaknesses in high costs, limited amount of supported slices and low-level automation. Some soft slicing solutions have problems of complicated deployment and network slicing life cycle management. ZTE’s USLICE solution aims at solving the above sore points.

“Featuring simplified control plane, wider scenarios, flexible service coverage and excellent compatibility with IGP Flex-Algo, the USLICE can make up for the shortcomings of the traditional slicing solution, such as incapability of control layer sharing, slow slicing deployment and cross-domain connection,” added Mr. Tao.

The solution supports L2/L3 interfaces to greatly extend the application scenarios, and is compatible with all existing slicing technologies like IGP Flex-Algo to offer good network interoperability.

Also, it can flexibly meet multi-vendor networking scenarios, and allow efficient control & management of mass slices and fast deployment of end-to-end 5G ToB slices, remarkably simplifying the network and helping operators quickly enter industry vertical markets.

To date, ZTE, in cooperation with its operator partners in the industry, has jointly expedite the research and application of its USLICE solution. With the advent of the network construction wave in the 5G era, ZTE and its partners will accelerate the commercialization of 5G network slicing, and provide excellent and competitive products and solutions for the development of 5G ToB industries.

 

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

