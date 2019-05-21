Supreme Network Promotes Win-win Development in 5G Era

PARTNER FEATURE: 2018 is a year of rapid growth in 5G with standard frozen, network products are ready to launch, commercial terminals released, industrial and ecological cooperation deepened. In December 2018, GSMA statistics show that 201 operators in 83 countries around the world are testing or commissioning 5G networks, 86 operators in at least 46 countries making it clear that most of their 5G network deployment time and plan will be concentrated in 2019 and 2020. There will be the scale deployment of 5G in 2019.

In response to the challenges of the 5G deployment, ZTE helps operators build supreme network with supreme network deployment, supreme network operations, and supreme user experience. ZTE 5G Solutions directly hit 5G precision seamless network coverage, multi-frequency multimode network collaborative development, operation efficiency enhancement, vertical industry expansion and other technical challenges, from chips, core technology, serialized end-to-end products, to network convergence and long-term evolution, ubiquitous artificial intelligence applications, 5G application exploration, fully empower operators to enter the 5G era.

Supreme network deployment

In 5G network deployment, most operators will face the situation of co-existence of 2G/3G/4G/5G. Site resource reuse, multi-frequency multi-mode synergy, economic convenience, long-term evolution and so on, are the core issues to be considered. ZTE Unisite solution address the problem for operators, with high-integration, high-performance multi-frequency multi-mode serialized base station products, so that site deployment is simple, economical and efficient.

The Unisite solution provides differentiated solutions for diversified scenarios such as dense urban hotspots, general urban areas, remote suburbs and special interiors. Among them, ultra-wideband three-frequency RF unit UBR (Ultra-band Radio) integrated 900M, 1800M, 2100M three mainstream frequency band, resulting in a 2/3 reduction in the number of site equipment, coupled with the innovative built-in circuit RRU, so that all 2G/3G/4G /5G @Sub-3GHz can use one antenna; 5G AAU commercial products have achieved full frequency, full scenario, a full range of channels of the macro stations; Pad AAU/BBU and other micro-stations fully support operators flexible and rapid network deployment to fill the hotspot and blind; multi-frequency multimode micro-station and QCell products support indoor seamless coverage under different conditions, with the most economical investment to ensure that seamless coverage in various scenarios and maintain good network performance.

From the overall network architecture, integration with simplicity is the general trend, ZTE’s IT-BBU product, supports 2G/3G/4G/5G, supports CRAN, DRAN and other networking, support multi-mode network integration and long-term evolution; Industry-first commercial 5G Common Core, with service-based architecture (SBA), supports full access and full integration of 2G/3G/4G/5G/fixed, supports 3GPP R15 SA and NSA, enables architectural one-step, flexible introduction of functionality, and reduced investment costs by 40%.

Supreme network operation

In the 5G era, the wide application of new technologies such as Multimode network and Massive MIMO will multiply the complexity of the whole network operation and maintenance, and the development of vertical industry field will also bring about the fragmentation of business needs, the network capability, response speed, resource sharing and so on put forward extremely high requirements, the introduction of artificial intelligence is imperative.

Artificial intelligence will better help operators improve operational efficiency, reduce operating costs, improve performance, and thus achieve an “unattended” network. ZTE’s self-designed series AI Engine has achieved ubiquitous intelligence in 5G full-scenario applications, including network fine management based on RF fingerprint, Massive MIMO weight Adaptive, mobile load balance to increase capacity, intelligent shutdown energy saving and consumption reduction. Taking ZTE’s application in China Telecom as an example, the optimization cycle of the original 1700 cells was roughly 6 months, and after the introduction of AI solution, the optimization period was reduced to 3 weeks and the efficiency was increased by 88%.

ZTE’s AI-based 5G network commercial operating system Cloudstudio, launched in MWC2019, has built-in 8000+ RCA (root cause analysis) rules based on machine learning, fully supporting the agile deployment of the network, intelligent analysis and rapid self-healing, and improving network operations efficiency by more than 30%, at the same time to achieve end-to-end network slicing capabilities, fully meet fragmented business needs in IoE era.

ZTE will also jointly release the ZTE ES600S MEC server with Intel, pushing artificial intelligence to the edge of the network, significantly increasing edge computing processing power, reducing network latency and optimizing TCO.

Supreme user experience

The supreme experience comes from the supreme performance and seamless coverage of the network, and ZTE offers solutions ranging from chipset, key-technology to full-range products, while ensuring the performance of the 2C and 2B business. With industry-leading, high-performance, highly integrated self-designed chipset, ZTE is able to provide the industry’s strongest performance IT-BBU products and the industry’s smallest 5G AAU. For Massive MIMO, one of the core technologies of UWB services, ZTE has more than five years of commercial experience, not only to achieve continuous optimization of product performance, but also to provide a variety of different types of typical application scenarios (such as CBD, stadiums, etc.) targeted commercial performance optimization solutions to provide users with the best experience. For vertical industries and low-latency applications, ZTE has released the industry’s first AI-based 5G slicing commercial operating system, lightweight edge cloud and intelligent acceleration solutions to meet the needs of consumers and vertical industry customers.

The world’s first 5G scale commercial deployment is about to unfold. With rich pre-commercial practical experience, diversified product lines and complete network solutions, ZTE will fully participate in commercial construction, continue to maintain technology leadership, and work together with the industry partners to accelerate the 5G commercial deployment and promote win-win development in 5G era.