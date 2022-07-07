Song Shijie of ZTE: Accelerating development of optical fiber to bridge digital divide

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that Song Shijie, Vice President of the company, has virtually shared ZTE’s insights and practices on the development of optical fiber to advance fiber transformation and bridge the digital divide at the 2022 BRICS Forum on Future Networks Innovation.

In his speech, Song introduced the essential role played by information networks in the development of human society.

Firstly, cities should be 100% covered by optical networks and have the bandwidth evolve to gigabit and gigabit-plus speeds to enable richer services including video, online gaming, smart home, remote education, smart manufacturing and telemedicine. ZTE’s TITAN Optical Line Terminal (OLT) platform supports the three technology generations of GPON, 10G PON and 50G PON. The innovative Combo PON and Any PON solutions based on TITAN allows for smooth evolution to 10G PON. Ranking No. 1 globally for optical network terminal (ONT) shipments and as a top 2 vendor of OLTs, ZTE is an active player in fiber network construction worldwide.

Secondly, fiber should be further pushed indoors to provide the ultimate home service experiences. ZTE’s Fiber To The Room (FTTR) solution eliminates the bandwidth bottleneck of home networks in one go and meets the bandwidth needs of homes in the next 20 years. ZTE’s FTTR gateways support XGS-PON uplink and are the first in the industry to provide a 2.5 GE port. All the ZTE FTTR devices support Wi-Fi 6 to enable gigabit-plus access. Currently, ZTE’s FTTR solution has been piloted in more than 20 cities in China.

Thirdly, fiber should be extended to remote places such as rural areas, where optical broadband can be deployed cost-effectively to achieve universal access. ZTE offers a variety of lightweight access technologies. Its Light PON solution provides small-capacity OLTs and cabinets, which hold considerable advantages over traditional OLTs and cabinets in weight, volume and power consumption and can help rural areas implement Fiber To The Home (FTTH) deployment economically and efficiently. ZTE’s Light ODN solution provides pre-connectorized products that enable plug-and-play without on-site splicing, thereby improving the deployment efficiency of Optical Distribution Networks (ODNs) by 50% and reducing their Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) by 20%. The lightweight access technologies have helped deploy optical broadband and improve peoples’ livehoods in more than 70 rural areas.

Finally, fiber should be further deployed to business scenarios including factories and campuses to fully tap its value and facilitate digital transformation. ZTE has extensive experience in this field, with more than 500 Passive Optical Local Area Networks (POLs) deployed for factories, schools, hospitals, transport entities, energy firms, etc.

The 2022 BRICS Forum on Future Networks Innovation, with a theme of “Embracing BRICS Partners, Promoting High-Quality Development with Network Innovation”, covered topics including mobile telecommunications, AI, computing power networks, network security and digital divides.