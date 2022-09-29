ZTE and its partners win Second Prize for Guangzhou 5G Smart Railway case at 2022 World 5G Convention

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation, China Railway Guangzhou Group, China Mobile, Beijing Jiaotong University, and Liujie Science and Technology have jointly won the Second Prize for their Guangzhou 5G Smart Railway case in the enterprise groups at 2022 World 5G Convention.

The Guangzhou 5G Smart Railway case can provide 5G automated dispatching, 5G train-to-ground communication, 5G integrated intelligent detection, 5G intelligent tally, and other application services to build a digital and intelligent railway ecosystem by integrating upstream and downstream ecological resources.

In the past, information management and control measures are relatively weak in the railway industry. The GSM-R and 400 M communication systems were commonly used in railways with narrow bandwidths and single functions. Currently, the 5G railway network can provide large-bandwidth and low-latency network service capabilities, as well as carrier-class private network security.

The 5G Smart Railway case has been applied in six industry sites, such as the Broadband Railway Station in Jiangcun Station, Huaixi Station, Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Railway, and Guangzhou South Station. It accelerates the integration of new railway information ecosystems, optimizes the structure of the railway industry, improves transportation efficiency and service levels, and further boosts the rapid development of social economy. The Jiangcun Station is the first 5G intelligent marshalling station in China. The integrated automated system and 5G service application reduce the number of front-line production staff from 215 to 150, a decrease of 30%. The average daily train processing capacity increases from 8,000 to 10,000, while the maximum processing capacity reached 20,000. The operation efficiency increases by 22%.

Since 2020, China Railway Guangzhou Group, China Mobile, ZTE, and other partners have achieved a series of breakthrough innovations: 5G machine vision, 5G railway early warning system, one-stop intelligent maintenance, 5G scheduling in marshalling stations, etc.

Moving forward, the development of railway will be closely integrated with 5G, and will continue to play a great role in the construction of Guangzhou and even the country. With the rapid development of 5G, the smart railway will definitely be faster, more stable, and safer.