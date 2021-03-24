 New Breakthroughs in Research on the Application of the Block Chain Technology in the RAN Sharing 5G Network - Mobile World Live
Featured Story

New Breakthroughs in Research on the Application of the Block Chain Technology in the RAN Sharing 5G Network

24 MAR 2021

PARTNER FEATURE: Recently, ZTE and China Unicom made new breakthroughs in research on the application of the block chain technology in the RAN sharing 5G network. They have released a slice resource trusted management solution for the RAN sharing scenario, and conducted commercial verification in the 5G shared network of China Unicom Henan branch. This solution enables real-time storage of the slice resources related data of the shared parties. With the multi-point storage, anti-tampering and traceable features of the block chain technology, the shared parties can configure and use slice resources impartially and transparently, and the enterprise users’ trust in the slice services of the operators can be improved, laying a foundation for the promotion of To B services.

China Unicom and ZTE have been committed to introducing and innovating the block chain technology in the co-construction and sharing 5G network. As early as September 2020, the White Paper on the 5G blockchain Technology of China Unicom was released, and pilot verification of the block chain based trusted spectrum sharing solution in the 5G RAN sharing scenario was completed. In October of the same year, the block chain based trusted spectrum sharing solution won the Best Solution Award of ICT China 2020. The release and commercial verification of this slice resource trusted management solution in the RAN sharing 5G network promotes the rapid maturity of the application of the blockchain technology, indicating that operators are moving rapidly towards industrial applications and further enhancing the value of RAN sharing 5G networks.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

