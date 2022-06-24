 IPMA and ZTE sign MOU on strategic cooperation towards innovative project management - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

IPMA and ZTE sign MOU on strategic cooperation towards innovative project management

24 JUN 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) on strategic cooperation with IPMA Philippines in Manila.

The strategic cooperation between IPMA Philippines and ZTE Philippines further recognizes ZTE’s mature corporate project management capability.

This is ZTE’s first overseas IPMA corporate membership, and the company has become a corporate member simultaneously certificated by IPMA International and IPMA Philippines.

IPMA is a non-profit international academic organization, with commitment to promoting professional development of international project management. IPMA, PMP and PRINCE2, are known as the three major international project management organizations. IPMA’s membership certification is widely recognized, representing the highest-level certification of project management across the globe.

At the ceremony, IPMA Philippines and ZTE Philippines principally agreed on joint development and win-win collaboration. IPMA will invite ZTE to deeply participate in industry symposiums, industry forums and professional training meetings, as well as joint application for telecommunications-related awards and reviews of outstanding project management cases. In return, ZTE will give its priority to the interviewees who have passed the IPMA certification.

“With the development of its business in the Philippines for more than 15 years, ZTE has extensive experience in project management and project delivery,” said Jin Zhichao, General Manager of ZTE Philippines. “ZTE is keen to explore and learn excellent experience and effective management approaches from different industries or IPMA corporate members, further improving the level of ZTE’s project management and corporate competitiveness. At the same time, we are willing to share our own experience with them.”

“I am looking forward to the cooperation between the two parties. IPMA has been developing project management competencies for years, and regularly organized various symposiums and forums every year,” said Prof. Mariano Roque Senga, Chairman of IPMA Philippines. “I hope ZTE, as a leading enterprise in the field of telecommunication engineering, can participate in exploration and in-depth cooperation with other corporate members on project management approach.”

Back

