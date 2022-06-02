 Hutchison Drei Austria, in collaboration with ZTE, receives Ookla Speedtest AwardTM for fastest 5G network in the country twice in a row - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

Hutchison Drei Austria, in collaboration with ZTE, receives Ookla Speedtest AwardTM for fastest 5G network in the country twice in a row

02 JUN 2022

PRESS RELEASE: Ookla®, the world leader in Internet testing and analysis, has identified the fastest 5G network based on more than 65,000 app speed tests from Austria’s mobile customers. Hutchison Drei Austria (Drei) ’s network receives the Ookla Speedtest Award™ for the fastest 5G network in the country twice in a row, in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Drei with its excellent performance outperformed the competitors, claiming this award for the second consecutive half-year while this is the seventh time they have achieved best performance in network tests performed by independent test companies.

Network operators faced substantial challenges during the pandemic. However, Drei and ZTE continued their efforts in network optimization and upgrading, and progressed with the 5G network implementation.

In 2021, the 5G network of the Austrian Drei began to take shape, achieving 5G network coverage in all state capitals in the country. ZTE has enhanced its in-depth network analysis and optimization capabilities through NetMAX M deployment, and helped the customer continuously improve user satisfaction by utilizing virtual drive tests, VIP user analysis and other functions, continuously strengthening network management performance through new feature deployments and helping Drei Austria build a high-quality superb 5G network.

Since 2010, ZTE has been partnering with Drei in implementation of the mobile network, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and core network. In several network performance tests of third-party organizations over the years, Drei’s network has been the leader in network performance. During 2011 and 2012, its network won the first place in Connect test in the German-speaking regions for the first time. In 2015, Drei Austria claimed the leading position among the Austrian operators in the P3 tests respectively organized by CONNECT and CHIP. In 2016, it again ranked first among Austrian operators awarded by CHIP, and  won the operator title of “Mobile Service Champion” as well as a ranking first on the comprehensive Smartphone test. 2017 saw Drei Austria network claiming the “Mobile Service Champion” operator title again while the “TUTELA” magazine awarded the first place to H3A network for the Austrian Consumer Satisfaction Survey in 2019.

The Austrian Drei network performance score has increased by 50% compared with Q1-Q2 2021 The consecutive awards abundantly demonstrates ZTE’s belief in working with customers to achieve win-win results, to help operators improve network quality and user perception, and unleash network value. ZTE relies on its excellent array of product solution innovations and persistently provides the best products and brilliant services to achieve customer success.

For more than ten years, ZTE has been assisting our customers in promoting “Superb Network” implementation, and has now built high-quality model networks in over 100 countries and regions. Since 2020, ZTE has helped 23 operators around the world obtain the first place in the third-party evaluations.

“In the future, ZTE will continue to work with its customers and partners to provide high-quality networks and efficient services for global users, and contribute to the development of global digital economy”, said Mr. Wang Zhao, Vice President of ZTE.

