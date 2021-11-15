Huang Guangping from ZTE: Enhanced IPv6-based computing power solution enables computing power and network synergy

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that Huang Guangping, IP Architecture Chief Engineer of ZTE, has delivered a speech entitled “Enhanced IPv6-based Computing Power Solution Enables Computing Power and Network Synergy” at the Global IPv6 Summit 2021.

“As a new type of information infrastructure, computing power network can flexibly allocate and schedule computing, storage and network resources among cloud, network and edge on demands,” said Mr. Huang. “Also, it can coordinate and connect various types of distributed computing power into a big pool to offer the best resource allocation and network connection solution, optimizing the resource utilization of the entire network.”

New requirements and challenges, brought by the computing power network, have been posed to the existing IP network infrastructure. ZTE proposes an enhanced IPv6-based computing power network solution to deeply integrate computing power and network, maintain smooth evolution of the existing networks while enabling the networks to be aware of the computing power and protecting operators’ investment in the existing network.

In a broad sense, computing power involves all IT resources such as computing, storage, IO, software, platform and algorithms. Therefore, computing power network involves a large number of heterogeneous computing power and multi-level services.

Currently, massive innovative applications such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial internet ask for more computing power supply and better network computing performance, which cannot be satisfied with the existing IP networks. Computing power and network should be deeply integrated, under the prerequisite of smooth network evolution with prior investment protected.

“On the contorl plane, ZTE’s IPv6 computing power network solution, based on the current IPv6 network resource status, is aware of multi-granularity computing power at IaaS and PaaS layers, thus generating the global resource view of computing power networks. On the forwarding plane, it extends the SRv6-based computing power service ID encapsulation to allow end-to-end routing and forwarding of computing power and networks,” added Mr. Huang. “The solution seamlessly connects end-to-end services of computing power and networks on the same data plane. The virtual computing power route sublayer enables efficient and dynamic computing power routes, and is smoothly compatible with IP routes in the existing networks. The computing power status is maintained in different areas and domains accoring to its change frequency. Two-level end-to-end computing power network routing is implemented to eliminate the impact of the computing power status on the stability of the IP routing table in the existing network, deeply integrating computing power and networks.”

So far, ZTE has worked with a number of partners in the industry to conduct in-depth research on IPv6 and computing power network, and they have made fruitful progress.

In September this year, the proposal “IPv6 New Technology Innovation Incubation Platform Helps IPv6 New Technology Research and Deployment” led by ZTE was successfully selected as one of the excellent cases of IPv6 large-scale deployment and application by the authority institutions.

This solution focuses on the innovation and rapid deployment of IPv6 new technologies, and provides a professional innovation and rapid incubation platform for the large-scale deployments of IPv6.

With the advent of the 5G construction wave, ZTE will continue to team up with its industry partners to enhance the application and practice of IPv6 in computing power networks, expecting to achieve commercial success in the 5G era.