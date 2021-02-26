 Hu Junjie from ZTE: AI Empowered Time Network Supports High-quality 5G Services - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

Hu Junjie from ZTE: AI Empowered Time Network Supports High-quality 5G Services

26 FEB 2021

PRESS RELEASE: On February 25, at the Artificial Intelligence Summit, MWC Shanghai 2021, Hu Junjie, global chief marketing officer of ZTE transport network products, delivered a speech entitled Time Synchronization Network Powered by AI, which analyzed how to address new challenges in the time synchronization network in the 5G era through the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. He also shared views on how to unleash AI values, allowing the time network to achieve further use in high-quality 5G industry applications.

At present, new 5G services are booming such as public emergency services, children and seniors tracking, autonomous driving, the Internet of vehicle (IoV) and 5G industrial Internet for manufacturing require that new time synchronization requirements are put forward for high-precision positioning. However, the traditional satellite timing signals cannot provide effective services due to physical barriers and electromagnetic interference. So the ground time network is particularly important, and only cooperation between the ground and satellite networks assures full coverage.

Faced with complicated deployment and difficult maintenance of the ground time network, Hu Junjie said: “The AI-based intelligent time network can upgrade the time synchronization network from the traditional manually deploying physical devices to the software-defining mode, and adopt time separation, error compensation, fault location and precision evaluation algorithms to automatically plan, deploy, operate and maintain the time synchronization network on the transport network.”

He also added: “The above four AI algorithms can integrate the ultra-high-precision time synchronization network and positioning network into the communication network. We can take transport network as a synchronization service, and communication network as a positioning service.”

Currently, ZTE is in cooperation with a mainstream operator in China to carry out a series of verification and live tests on its 5G mobile backhaul network, with workflow engines and rule engines introduced to enable automatic deployment and fault location of the time synchronization network. The test results prove that the intelligent time network solution can automatically calculate and plan the primary and secondary clock synchronization of network element (NE) topologies, and automatically adjust the planning and configuration according to the changes. Now a single person can deploy 500 NEs a day, increasing the efficiency by about 7 times compared with 75 NEs originally. Additionally, the knowledge graph can be used for path planning to shorten fault location and resolution time from more than 24 hours to less than 15 minutes, which improves diagnosis efficiency nearly 100 times.

The AI empowered time network will show more value in the future. ZTE will continue working with industry partners to explore and deepen the integration of AI and 5G, serve thousands of industries, and move high-quality development forward.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association