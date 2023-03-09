Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau, Guangzhou Metro, China Railway Guangzhou Group, China Mobile Guangzhou Branch and ZTE win “Market Development Award” at the 2023 GTI Summit

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation in partnership with Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau, Guangzhou Metro, China Railway Guangzhou Group and China Mobile Guangzhou Branch, has been awarded the “Market Development Award” for the joint project “Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation City” at the 2023 GTI Summit in Barcelona, Spain. The accolade has well recognized the impressive efforts that the winners have been dedicated to promoting the development and transformation of the 5G industry and society, as well as the exploration of new models of industry cooperation.

Guangzhou is the third largest city and a vital transportation hub in China, with a population of 20 million. Given its size, there are multiple challenges in the transportation system. Since 2020, with the advent of 5G, Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau, Guangzhou Metro, China Railway Guangzhou Group, China Mobile Guangzhou Branch and ZTE have jointly launched an innovative large-scale 5G smart transportation project to transform the traditional transportation system into a 5G-enabled intelligent transportation system. With over two years of continuous investment and efforts, the Guangzhou transportation system has significantly improved its efficiency, safety, and passenger satisfaction.

Regarding efficiency, Guangzhou Metro uses 5G network slicing to guarantee resources, increase the uplink rate to 750Mb/s, and guarantee high-speed mobile performance at 160 km/h. In addition, it has implemented multiple scenario-based applications such as 5G intelligent stations, 5G train-to-ground communication, and 5G digital tunnels, improving the efficiency of train-to-ground communication and station hall’s operation management.

The 5G intelligent freight marshaling station of the high-speed rail achieves visual and automatic management and control, with daily processing capacity increased from 8,000 to 13,000 vehicles and manpower reduced from 215 to 150 engineers. 5G provides more than 20 application functions, such as intelligent scheduling and panoramic video surveillance. 5G intelligent bus scheduling improves capacity by 10% while maintaining service quality.

In terms of safety, the 5G railway beyond-sight early warning system can cater to an 80-second emergency handling time for drivers to prevent accidents. As to passenger experiences, most people and visitors in Guangzhou can enjoy a more comfortable, safer, and more enjoyable travel experience. The 5G powered baggage and check-in system delivers a faster and more convenient turnstile experience, and passengers can enjoy an efficient commute every day.

The GTI Awards program aims to acknowledge the achievements and success of industry players in 4G evolution and 5G development across a wide range of market segments. GTI was founded in 2011, dedicated to constructing a robust ecosystem of TD-LTE, speeding up the commercialization of TD-LTE, and promoting the convergence of LTE TDD and FDD. In 2016, GTI 2.0 was officially launched, aiming to continue to promote the global development of TD-LTE, encourage fusion with FDD, and foster a cross-industry innovative and synergistic 5G ecosystem.