Embracing the gray hair in the age of 5G smart applications

PRESS RELEASE: In-home aged care has been the option of the majority of the aged population in Caihe ( short for Caihe sub-district ) located in Shangcheng District, Hangzhou, China since the elderly feel a deeper emotional connection with home environments. Data gathered by the 7th Population Census in 2020 has shown that among the permanent residents in Shangcheng District, the number of people aged 60 years old or over has reached 229508, which equals to 17.34% of the total permanent residents in the district (Data Source:Shangcheng District Bureau of Statistics ), a vivid evidence of population ageing . Mr.Li is one of the aged residents in Caihe, who constantly experienced dryness in the oral cavity recently. He stayed hydrated for relief, but increased water consumption seemed to be insufficient to offer remedy for the existing symptom.

However, the story of Caihe is not an isolated one. Issues surrounding the sector of aged care have received exceeding attentions nowadays since the global population is ageing at an increasingly faster pace. Statistics found in “World Population Prospects report” has predicted that by 2050, one out of every six people around the world will be aged above sixty-five years old, which equals to 16% of the global population. Meanwhile, in Europe and North America, one person out of four will be identified as aged, who falls under the category of sixty-five years old or over.

As population ageing develops into a global demographic trend, the aged population is facing multiple challenges. The difficulty of receiving health support through repeatedly hospital admissions, finding the proper nursing care and companionship when sickness strikes, as well as living a solitary lifestyle without family support has become common social dilemmas. To respond to the long-neglected yet rising demand of entertainment, practices of well-being, nursing care that highly relevant to the ageing population of today and in the future, accessible aged care has become the most acute pursuit.

The joint “5G Smart Aged Care Solution” program between China Mobile and ZTE Corporation centers on the technology application of 5G, Artificial Intelligence(AI), Big Data, etc. Empowered by these core technologies, multiple screen sized devices ranging from mobile phones, smart displays to televisions have been activated as access gateways, enabling the solution to bridge the interconnection among individuals, families and the broader community. With the aim of satisfying the diverse needs of the ageing population, the established interconnection allows the targeted aged group to enjoy the accessibility and convenience of service enabled by the technology advancement.

In the past, In-home aged care is extremely hard to achieve without the dedication of time and efforts of off-springs. Nowadays, through the application of 5G, AI, Big-Data, etc, the entire aged care system previously only accessible as in-person services has been all made available online in places like Caihe. The online platform has enabled data to be transmitted seamlessly across the aged population, their off-springs and the community. The Smart Display acts as a helping hand offering love and support to end-users through the services it provides.

In other words, the Smart Display is the practical realization version of Caihe’s Smart In-home aged care concept. Except from offering remote health consultation for its users, the device enables diverse functionalities not limited to chronic disease detection, medicine taking reminder, remote monitoring and care, digital fence, one-click or one-word emergency call, smart pick-up and drop-off, daily broadcast, visual and audio entertainment. Today Caihe has established a development model combining community resources, aged population and family contacts. Placing 5G Smart Aged Care Platform at the heart of the model, the Smart Display serves as the core entrance, while Intelligent hardware such as blood pressure monitor operates as access points and Intelligent Brain Computing as the central control center. All these components work together to create smart services centered around guarding personal security, emergency rescue and rapid treatment, well-being and entertainment options, providing the elderly with the sense of security and happiness they deserve.

Not surprisingly, Mr.Li has also been one of the aged residents largely benefiting from this service. He ended up seeking health support using the “Health Consultation” built-in function on The Smart Display and attended an online consultation with an assigned health expert. The health expert carefully asked Mr.Li about the symptoms he experienced and offered him professional advice. An electronic version of the prescription was then given to the patient. Mr.Li enjoyed the convenience of heading to the nearby pharmacy to get the prescribed health support by himself, or the option of paying social workers to deliver the health support to door utilizing the online ordering functionality.

Up to the present moment, 5G Smart Aged Care Solution Developers represented by China Mobile and ZTE Corporation are opening up an increasingly broad path for improving the in-home aged care in the age of 5G smart applications.(Data Source: China Mobile First Category Economic Analysis）