 CMCC and ZTE jointly build Intent Driven Enhanced Mobile User Experience Service - Mobile World Live
Partner Announcements

CMCC and ZTE jointly build Intent Driven Enhanced Mobile User Experience Service

10 NOV 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with CMCC Fujian, has jointly launched the industry’s first Intent Driven Enhanced Mobile User Experience Service in Fujian province, China. This service can meet the business needs of online users anytime and anywhere, allowing users to obtain high-quality instant experiences in live broadcast, mobile payment and other services.

CMCC Fujian and ZTE innovatively introduced the Intent Driven technology into the communications industry, and deeply integrated the Intent Driven technology into the daily service optimization and assurance, including live broadcast, mobile payment and other important scenarios. Through the Intent Driven technology, customized services can be achieved without manual intervention, which strengthens service flexibility. Network technicians can easily complete the full process experience assurance of specific services in various complex scenarios by simply entering natural language according to customer needs, initially realizing a new user-centered network service model.

In August 2022, the solution completed the application of Intent Driven Enhanced Mobile User Experience Service in CMCC Fujian. The solution achieved “intent distribution within one minute, millisecond level guarantee, and system quick feedback of intent assurance effect within three minutes”. It is the first time in the industry to realize deployment of the Intent Driven technology. Also, this solution effectively enhances user perception and service level, greatly improves the efficiency and benefits of network operation, and thus achieves good economic and social benefits.

In 2022, CMCC Fujian and ZTE have fully launched strategic cooperation in the field of autonomous networks. Intent Driven Enhanced Mobile User Experience Service has been successfully deployed, which is an important breakthrough in the field of mobile intelligence for both parties. The Intent Driven technology will further improve the level of network intelligence, achieve contactless service experience assurance, and make complex network service assurance comprehensible.

The successful launch of the Intent Driven technology in network assurance scenarios has laid a solid foundation for the in-depth applications of other scenarios. Moving forward, CMCC Fujian and ZTE will further cooperate with their industry partners to expand the application scenarios from the current two types of scenarios to more mainstream business scenarios, and to build an Intent Driven assurance ecosystem.

 

