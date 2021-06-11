 China Unicom and ZTE conduct industry's first commercial trial of Intelligent Radio Network Orchestration Solution - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

China Unicom and ZTE conduct industry’s first commercial trial of Intelligent Radio Network Orchestration Solution

11 JUN 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and China Unicom have done a commercial trial of the industry’s first Intelligent Radio Network Orchestration Solution, with both user orchestration and network orchestration, in Dalian, China.

At the beginning of 2021, ZTE released the industry’s first Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network Solution, based on the ZTE’s vision and the work for 5G network development. Powered by base station native intelligence, this solution improves user experiences by virtue of user orchestration and network orchestration, meeting more diverse requirements of both B2B and B2C services.

The results show that user orchestration can achieve improvement in both 5G user experiences and 5G camping ratio. The uplink NR low-throughput user ratio is reduced by 50% while the handover delay is reduced by 50% and the 5G camping ratio is increased significantly.

Furthermore, when 4G/5G dynamic spectrum sharing is on, the network orchestration can automatically adjust the spectrum configurations according to the traffic requirements. The average 5G user throughput is increased by 20%-130% adapting to spectrum configuration, while the 4G user number and traffic remain unaffected. This brings new possibilities to NR user experience improvement and O&M simplification in the 4G/5G dynamic spectrum sharing scenario.

To date, ZTE and China Unicom have made great progress in various innovation pilot fields.  For instance, ZTE won the ICT China 2020 Annual Excellent Solution Award for its trusted sharing solution based on the blockchain technology in the 5G RAN sharing scenario, and was rewarded the Best Practice Award for 5G Network and Terminal Coordination for its 5G low-altitude private network.

Moving forward, ZTE and China Unicom will collaborate further with each other in intelligent radio network orchestration from standards, products and services to facilitate research, development and commercial applications, aiming at building 5G networks with enhanced user experiences and network efficiency.

