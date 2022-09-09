China Unicom and ZTE accomplish industry’s first trial of integrated sensing, computation, control and communication on single AAU

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation in collaboration with China Unicom, has accomplished the industry’s first trial of integrated sensing, computation, control and communication on a drone at a low altitude in Shanghai.

This trial, aiming at the low-altitude security of parks, used a single AAU to send and receive communication and sensing signals, so as to implement real-time sensing, monitoring, communication, and control of low-altitude drones. The test result showed that the performance was stable during the communication and sensing process, while the sensing precision of low-altitude drones reached the sub-meter level and the detection distance exceeded 1 km. In addition, this trial result reflects the technological leadership of China Unicom and ZTE in the integrated sensing, computation, control and communication, and also provides technical support for the follow-up implementation.