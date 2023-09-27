 China Telecom, ZTE and SpaceIoT complete the industry's first 5G NTN deployment in Marine Scenario - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

China Telecom, ZTE and SpaceIoT complete the industry’s first 5G NTN deployment in Marine Scenario

27 SEP 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has achieved a significant milestone by completing the 5G non-ground network (NTN) deployment for the industry’s first marine scenario in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, in collaboration with China Telecom Zhejiang Co.,Ltd., China Telecom Satellite Communications Co.,Ltd., China Telecom R&D Institute, and SpaceIoT.

This achievement enables satellite-ground interaction and service data transmission in marine and uninhibited island scenarios, highlighting the capability to deliver real-time, multi-terminal, and multi-scenario services such as marine water quality monitoring, temperature and humidity monitoring, and emergency rescuing on unmanned island. The system utilizes China’s independently developed Tiantong mobile communication satellite, along with NTN 5G base stations and terminals. Furthermore, it adheres to the NTN international standards specified in 3GPP R17.

In marine water quality monitoring scenarios, 5G NTN-enabled marine buoys collect data including dissolved oxygen levels, water temperature, total dissolved solids (TDS), pH values, and location information. This collected data is transmitted through 5G NTN networks to a cloud platform for data resolution and processing, enabling real-time marine water quality monitoring and data backhaul.

In Zhoushan uninhibited island monitoring scenario, temperature and humidity data is transmitted to the service platform using 5G NTN IoT terminals for analysis and processing.

In uninhabited islands in Zhoushan, emergency rescue simulations for the injured are conducted using 5G NTN satellite messenger terminals. A 5G NTN terminal can autonomously transmit location information. Additionally, a mobile phone can connect to a 5G NTN terminal via Bluetooth for sending and receiving voice messages and rescue messages.

China Telecom has been committed to building the “land, marine, space and sky” integrated communication capability. This showcase of multi-type terminals in sea scenarios demonstrates the service capabilities of the 5G NTN network. 5G NTN technology seamlessly combines cellular and satellite communication systems, ensuring ubiquitous network coverage for sea and remote mountainous areas. It meets the diverse application needs of short messages, IoT, and positioning, and effectively addresses natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and typhoons.

