China Mobile Guangdong branch and ZTE Jointly Completed First DeepEdge Service Identification and Guarantee Scale Verification on 5G Base Station

PARTNER CONTENT: Recently, based on the DeepEdge innovative solution, China Mobile Guangdong branch and ZTE jointly took the lead in completing the test and large-scale verification of several types of (including video, WeChat coding scanning and cloud games) services in terms of service identification and guarantee on 5G base station in Guangzhou. The verification result shows that this solution has higher service identification ratio, more obvious guarantee effect and better user experience. For example, the cloud game service recognition ratio reaches 100%, the user throughput of the cell increases by 7.15%@cloud game and 9.84%@WeChat code scanning after the guarantee. The video service experience in the top cell has been significantly improved: the vLoading delay is decreased by 72.9%, the vStallingRecovery decreased by 58.6% and the vEMI (Video Equivalent MOS Indication) improved 12.6%.

With the rapid development of 5G networks and the growing number of users, 5G has been deeply integrated into people’s daily lives, and has shown vigorous growth in some service fields such as video, instant messaging, online meetings/live broadcasts, cloud games, XR applications, health codes/trip cards and so on. Therefore, the improvement of user experience of 5G services has become one of the focuses of operators.

Currently, there are still some bottlenecks in user experience guarantee regarding service types, which cannot be identified by base stations. Moreover, it’s hard to build an independent perception evaluation system based on service types, i.e. good network KPI does not mean good user experience; hence it is difficult to optimize service perception based on KPIs. The DeepEdge service identification and intelligent guarantee solution deployed on 5G base station solves this problem very well. The whole process of intelligent identification, accurate assurance, perception measurement and problem optimization in a single wireless domain can be achieved through software upgrades without interrupting services.

In the future, China Mobile Guangdong branch will deploy the DeepEdge solution on a large scale, combined with innovative functions such as user orchestration, to achieve an optimal user experience in an intelligent and simplified way. China Mobile Guangdong branch has always adhered to innovation and practice, and has worked hand in hand with ZTE to continuously improve 5G network performance and user experience, so as to welcome the booming new 5G business.