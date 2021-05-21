AIS underlines 5G potential for industry in partnership with ZTE and Suranaree U Growing the success of technology and transforming production line into Smart Factory - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: In a challenging situation, AIS remains determined to deploy the potential of 5G in the industrial sector and underline its leadership. The company is a market leader, ready to power every sector with digital technology in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has now teamed up with Suranaree University and ZTE to expand the potential of 5G, with innovations to transform an ordinary factory into a Smart Factory from AIS 5G Total Solutions. The technology includes 5G Cloud AGV autonomous vehicles, inspection patrol robots, 5G AR Remote Guidance, VR Monitoring in real time and Robotic Arm.

Tanapong Ittisakulchai, Chief Enterprise Business Officer (CEBO), AIS Business commented, “AIS was the first to announce the launch of AIS 5G services in February 2020, as the operator holding the most spectra in low, middle and high bands covering every application. Particularly in the industrial sector, we believe digital technology is at the heart of transforming and powering every manufacturing process. This can be clearly seen from our allocation of investment budgets, totaling over 35,000 million baht in 2020 and … in 2021. These investments develop the quality of the AIS 5G network to cover 100% of the occupied zones in the EEC, as well as key public health locations nationwide to support the fight against Covid-19.

“This occasion is yet another key collaboration with the educational sector in Suranaree University and ZTE. With these partners, we have jointly developed solutions to better meet the requirements of the industrial sector where they are needed. This project has been set on building a Smart Factory with capabilities appropriate to the industrial sector from 5G Total Solutions for Industrial. We have deployed standalone (SA) AIS 5G digital infrastructure on 2600 GHz, a middle-band spectrum with excellent properties to make this use case – reduced latency and full support for IoT. We have built a prototype factory to level up management capabilities, and transform manufacturing processes in the context of a rapidly changing industrial sector.”

Assoc Prof Dr Peerapong Uthansakul, Director of the Institute of Research and Development at Suranaree University of Technology explained, “This collaboration between AIS and ZTE is another important agenda to completely transform practices of the industrial sector with technology. This development, research and joint work is consistent with our vision to integrate excellence in science and technology at an international level. We have created a hub of research data and applied this achievement to develop local areas and the country. We have enabled students, industrial entrepreneurs and the general public to join in deploying these innovations, and further expand the results.”

An interesting component of this factory solutions development has been the determination to perfectly integrate behaviors and practices in every part of the production line with 5G. 5G Cloud AGV autonomous guided vehicles is the first time equipment has been developed with the genius of Machine to Machine working. This can plan, move and work autonomously, quickly and accurately, making it an important tool to boost efficiency inside the factory, warehouses and on the production floor.

AIS and its partners have also developed other smart solutions with support roles in the factory. 5G Inspection Patrol Robots have the duties of a security guard to patrol various areas. It has facial recognition capabilities and alerts suspicious activity. The 5G Robotic Arm has improved capabilities appropriate for use in the factory and production. The Robotic Arm can inspect product and pick product or equipment of many sizes, rather than just one kind of object as before. 5G AR Remote Guidance is a tool to improve working efficiency by controlling the work of many departments. Training or equipment repairs can be done by anybody with no need to be at the work location, as the technology makes it seem we are actually there. Finally, 5G VR Monitoring in real time is a quality assurance inspection tool to ensure product is made to the same standard, from raw material to finished goods.

Mr. Ling Zhi, ZTE VP for Global Marketing,said: “As a major international provider of telecommunication, enterprise and consumer technology solutions, ZTE is willing to expand 5G intelligent manufacturing in Thailand. Together with AIS and Suranaree University, we are teaming up to provide industrial customers with the innovative solution, aiming to better serve manufacturing industry with 5G technologies and to offer enterprises flexible, intelligent end-to-end solutions. Committed to empowering traditional industries with 5G, ZTE has carried out innovation in 5G applications covering more than 15 key industries with partners. Moving forward, together with AIS and Suranaree University, we are committed to helping the manufacturing industry develop towards a green ,low-carbon, digital, and intelligent future Thailand.”

“AIS will continue to deploy the potential of 5G to power the country at a time of many limitations. For us, it is the best opportunity to continue our ceaseless development and search for new opportunities. We remain committed to the practice of working jointly with partners to develop and deliver the best services or solutions to customers. Finally, we have obtained the use case of a Smart Factory. Now we are certainly ready to connect technological innovations and upgrade the country with a robust digital infrastructure. 5G Total Solutions for Industrial will benefit the industrial sector, the business sector and every other sector,” concluded Tanapong.