Xiaomi president Lu Weibing highlighted the company returned to high-speed growth in 2024, with revenue and net profit reaching new highs on double-digit growth in smartphone sales and the release of its first electric vehicle (EV), the SU7.

Total revenue increased 35 per cent year-on-year to CNY365.9 billion ($50.6 billion).

On an earnings call Lu said Xiaomi “stepped onto the fast track of growth with our mobile phone, automobile, IoT and other businesses advancing in parallel”, adding the performance of its smartphone unit significantly outperformed the market as a whole.

Net profit for Q4 2024 rose 90.4 per cent to CNY9 billion and revenue 48.8 per cent to CNY109 billion.

Smartphone sales increased 16 per cent to CNY51.3 billion, with global shipments rising 5.3 per cent to 42.7 million units. ASP rose 5.2 per cent to CNY1,138.

Lu noted Xiaomi remained in the top three of global smartphone shipments rankings for 18 consecutive quarters.

CFO Alain Lam noted its annual gross profit margin for smartphones remained relatively healthy at 12.6 per cent despite rising component prices.

IoT and lifestyle revenue grew 51.7 per cent to CNY30.9 billion.

The number of connected IoT devices (excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops) on its AIoT platform increased 22.3 per cent to 904.6 million.

Revenue from its smart EV initiative reached CNY16.3 billion.

It targets sales of 350,00 vehicles in 2025, up from 136,854 in 2024.

The adjusted net loss of the unit and other new businesses for the full year was CNY6.2 billion.

R&D spending in 2025 is forecast to rise to about CNY30 billion from CNY24.1 billion, with AI accounting for about a quarter.