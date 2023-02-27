Partner Interview: Shabodi

Harpreet Geekee, Co-Founder and CTO of Shabodi talks about building the bridge between the Applications and the Network and how his company is accelerating 5G.
MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 1 highlights
Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview
Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022
© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association
Do you want to hear about the latest developments in mobile technology?
Sign up to our free daily news bulletin