Partner Discussion: Kigen

08 JUL 2022

A new Radar report analyses the progress of digital transformation following the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting how technologies such as eSIM, cloud and edge, and private 5G are driving the digitisation of businesses. In this video feature, report sponsor Kigen and author GSMA Intelligence discuss eSIM growth and the role it plays in a post pandemic era of digitisation. Download the report here.