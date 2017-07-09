English
HomeAsiaVideos

Interview: Telstra

09 JUL 2017

Hakan Eriksson, CTO of Australia’s largest mobile operator, tells Mobile World Live of the company’s progress with Gigabit LTE and its hopes for future 5G deployment.

