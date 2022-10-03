Interview: Ericsson

Mike Murphy, CTO North America, discusses the big market trends with Mobile World Live‘s Mike Robuck.
Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights
Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital
Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights
© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association
Do you want to hear about the latest developments in mobile technology?
Sign up to our free daily news bulletin