Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

12 AUG 2022

In this week’s Mobile Mix we’ve got all the highlights of Samsung launching two new foldable devices, while proclaiming it is leading the segment into the mainstream. But is the latest line strong enough to keep it ahead of mounting competition? Elsewhere, BT’s private 5G network is gaining traction and we have a special report on its deployment at the recent UK Commonwealth Games.