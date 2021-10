MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

28 OCT 2021

IBM tech boss Rob High declared Boston Dynamics’ Spot the robot as 5G’s killer app on the second day of MWC Los Angeles. Spot took centre stage in the morning keynotes, but we also heard how the technology is driving innovation in major league sports. And there was even a visit to the showfloor from ‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan as he teamed up with Kore Wireless to launch a canine-friendly IoT product. Martha DeGrasse has a recap of Wednesday’s action.