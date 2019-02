MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Amid a storm of controversy, Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping took to the keynote stage to defend the company. Meanwhile executives from BMW and Daimler used the event to announce a new €1 billion joint venture to combine their mobility services. Elsewhere, the International Olympic Committee made its first appearance at MWC, as president Thomas Bach talked up the potential of 5G. Mobile World Live‘s US Editor Diana Goovaerts has all the details.