MWC19 Barcelona: Monday highlights - Mobile World Live

MWC19 Barcelona: Monday highlights

26 FEB 2019

We’re back in the Mobile World Live TV studio with highlights of Monday at MWC19 Barcelona. The keynotes kicked into action, and the thorny issue of 5G network security concerns from certain vendors was tackled head on by the European Commission and Vodafone. Meanwhile security was also an issue focused on by GSMA director general Mats Granryd, as he urged regulators to help drive a digital future. Away from the keynote stage, we saw more device launches, with Sony unveiling its new Xperia 1 smartphone.