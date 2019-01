Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

11 JAN 2019

We kick off 2019 in Vegas for CES where Diana got a look into all things weird and wonderful in tech, as the world’s major players showed off the latest in autonomous cars, rollable TVs, holograms, VR gaming, robots and more. Over at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Joseph heard about the vendor’s new chipset and Kavit has the news, as a 5G marketing storm brews in the US.